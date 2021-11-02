Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Journal Investcorp International Realty Inc has paid $177 million, or about $229,870/unit, for Cantera by Cortland, a 770-unit apartment property in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of Atlanta Cortland, an Atlanta investment...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Charlotte Business Journal Remedy Medical Properties has paid $314 million, or about $43310/sf, for a portfolio of three medical-office buildings in North Carolina The Chicago company bought the properties from The Keith Corp of Charlotte, NC, which...
AZ Big Media EverWest Advisors has paid $20 million, or $17683/sf, for the 113,100-square-foot industrial property at 800 East Germann Road in Chandler, Ariz, about 25 miles southeast of Phoenix The Denver investor purchased the property from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc and RPM Living Investments has paid $673 million, or $295,175/unit, for the 228-unit Beach House Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla It acquired the property from...
A venture of Kennedy Wilson and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has paid $95 million, or $349,264/unit, for Arista Uptown, a 272-unit apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The venture bought the property from Seagate Colorado Partners, which...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
San Antonio Business Journal Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Miami company bought the five-story property from an affiliate of SC Bodner Co of Indianapolis The purchase price was not...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...
Dallas Morning News Fortinet Inc has bought the 90,000-square-foot Stonebrook Office 1 building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Sunnyvale, Calif, tech company acquired the property from an undisclosed seller Colliers International brokered...