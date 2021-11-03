Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners, Oxford Properties and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives is nearing completion of the 756-unit Illume apartment project in Washington, DC The two-building development...
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc is close to fully leasing Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ Mack-Cali Realty Corp owns the building, at 150 Hudson St, which is part of the 43 million-sf Harborside complex that sits along...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale a pair of office buildings with a combined 533,000 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Newmark to market the buildings, which could sell for $300 million, or...
A venture of San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp has broken ground on Enso Village, a 221-unit seniors-housing property in Healdsburg, Calif San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp, of Kennett Square, Pa, are building the property on 16 acres...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
Commercial Observer A venture of Madison Capital and Lubert-Adler Partners is offering for sale the 171,590-square-foot office and retail building at 71 Fifth Ave in Manhattan CBRE has been tapped to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...