Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Boston Business Journal Samuels & Associates is planning to construct a 118,191-square-foot laboratory building at 1001 Boylston St in Boston The city’s Planning & Development Agency is scheduled to review the proposal in the coming...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale a pair of office buildings with a combined 533,000 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Newmark to market the buildings, which could sell for $300 million, or...
Houston Business Journal Shell Oil Co has renewed its lease for 259,000 square feet of office space at 1000 Main, an 837,161-sf office building in downtown Houston The energy company will continue to occupy eight floors in the 36-story property, at...
Philip Morris International has signed a 12-year lease for 71,484 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors of 677 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Conn The lease, along with three others, brings the three-building complex, formerly known as the UBS...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
Commercial Observer A venture of Madison Capital and Lubert-Adler Partners is offering for sale the 171,590-square-foot office and retail building at 71 Fifth Ave in Manhattan CBRE has been tapped to market the property, which could sell for as much...