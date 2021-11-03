Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Samuels & Associates is planning to construct a 118,191-square-foot laboratory building at 1001 Boylston St in Boston The city’s Planning & Development Agency is scheduled to review the proposal in the coming...
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc is close to fully leasing Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ Mack-Cali Realty Corp owns the building, at 150 Hudson St, which is part of the 43 million-sf Harborside complex that sits along...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
Commercial Observer A venture of Madison Capital and Lubert-Adler Partners is offering for sale the 171,590-square-foot office and retail building at 71 Fifth Ave in Manhattan CBRE has been tapped to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
The Real Deal American International Group has provided $97 million of construction financing for an 11-story office development at 29 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Edward J Minskoff Equities is constructing the project, details of which have not been...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marking for sale the Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas ShopCore Properties owns the nearly 500,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1983 and is more than 70...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured $71 million of construction financing for a 294-unit apartment project in Little Ferry, NJ The two-building property is being built at 110 Bergen Turnpike, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan...