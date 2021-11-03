Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc is close to fully leasing Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ Mack-Cali Realty Corp owns the building, at 150 Hudson St, which is part of the 43 million-sf Harborside complex that sits along...
Houston Business Journal Shell Oil Co has renewed its lease for 259,000 square feet of office space at 1000 Main, an 837,161-sf office building in downtown Houston The energy company will continue to occupy eight floors in the 36-story property, at...
Kansas City Business Journal Greystone Capital Holdings has paid $355 million, or $100,852/unit, for Park 67, a 352-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Ka The Charlotte, NC, company purchased the complex from Worcester Investments, which was...
Philip Morris International has signed a 12-year lease for 71,484 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors of 677 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Conn The lease, along with three others, brings the three-building complex, formerly known as the UBS...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
Columbus Business First Scannell Properties is planning to build an industrial project with a little more than 2 million square feet at 9905 State Route 104 in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Plans call for a 12 million-sf...
LA Biz HBO has agreed to lease 161,108 square feet of office and soundstage space at The Lot @ Formosa, a film and television production complex in West Hollywood, Calif CBRE brokered the lease for the television network CIM Group owns the property,...