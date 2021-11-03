Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp generated $24 million of gains from the sale of $73 million of loans through the CMBS market during the third quarter, for a 329 percent profit margin That follows the second...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has unveiled its CMBS shelf, using it for a $91859 million conduit transaction The deal, 3650 REIT 2 LLC, 2021-PF1, is backed by 35 loans against 42 properties The Miami lender is...
Net effective rents at the 20,800 apartment units that Essex Property Trust owns in Southern California increased by 23 percent in the third quarter They're now 172 percent higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic Rents in Northern...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $19304 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter – the largest quarterly volume since Real Capital Analytics started tracking such data in 2001 The massive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at Westfield San Francisco Centre, a 14 million-square-foot mixed-use property in San Francisco, is slated to decline to 64 percent by the end of the year, from its current 73 percent rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, which until June was owned by Simon Property Group, has declined to $575 million, based on an April appraisal The 11 million-square-foot shopping...