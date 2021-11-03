Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Washington Business Journal Admiral Capital Group has paid $47 million, or $24147/sf, for the 194,644-square-foot office building at 3120 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church, Va The New York investment manager bought the property from Velocis, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JBG Smith Properties has agreed to pay $205 million, or $474,537/unit, for the 432-unit Batley apartment property in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the complex from Crow Holdings of Dallas,...
Dynamic City Capital bought the 255-room dual-branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, from Key International The waterfront property is about 25 miles from Tampa, Fla, and St Petersburg,...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $100 million for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 129 million square feet in the Memphis, Tenn, area The Newton, Mass, REIT, which is managed by RMR Group, bought the three buildings from...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $81 million, or $551/sf, for 11500 Bermuda Road, a 147,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev The Boston investment manager bought the property, near interstates 15...
Washington REIT, which recently sold its entire retail portfolio and all but one of its office properties to focus on the multifamily sector, is expanding its geographic footprint Markets it's targeting include Atlanta, Charlotte, NC, and...
Atlanta Business Journal Investcorp International Realty Inc has paid $177 million, or about $229,870/unit, for Cantera by Cortland, a 770-unit apartment property in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of Atlanta Cortland, an Atlanta investment...
Charlotte Business Journal Remedy Medical Properties has paid $314 million, or about $43310/sf, for a portfolio of three medical-office buildings in North Carolina The Chicago company bought the properties from The Keith Corp of Charlotte, NC, which...