Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc is close to fully leasing Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ Mack-Cali Realty Corp owns the building, at 150 Hudson St, which is part of the 43 million-sf Harborside complex that sits along...
Philip Morris International has signed a 12-year lease for 71,484 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors of 677 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Conn The lease, along with three others, brings the three-building complex, formerly known as the UBS...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
San Antonio Business Journal Constellation Group has acquired 120 Ninth Street, a 220-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Miami company bought the five-story property from an affiliate of SC Bodner Co of Indianapolis The purchase price was not...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...
Dallas Morning News Fortinet Inc has bought the 90,000-square-foot Stonebrook Office 1 building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Sunnyvale, Calif, tech company acquired the property from an undisclosed seller Colliers International brokered...