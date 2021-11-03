Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve, substantially, last month, with the overall volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by $33 billion, or 1148 percent,...
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc is close to fully leasing Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ Mack-Cali Realty Corp owns the building, at 150 Hudson St, which is part of the 43 million-sf Harborside complex that sits along...
Houston Business Journal Shell Oil Co has renewed its lease for 259,000 square feet of office space at 1000 Main, an 837,161-sf office building in downtown Houston The energy company will continue to occupy eight floors in the 36-story property, at...
Philip Morris International has signed a 12-year lease for 71,484 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors of 677 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Conn The lease, along with three others, brings the three-building complex, formerly known as the UBS...
The Real Deal New York University has renewed its lease for 112,697 square feet at 11 West 42nd St, a 943,701-sf office building in Manhattan The lease is for 55 years and spans three floors at the 32-story property The university’s previous...
Crain’s New York Business Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of office space at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan The Bromley Cos owns the property, which is between West 17th and West...
LA Biz HBO has agreed to lease 161,108 square feet of office and soundstage space at The Lot @ Formosa, a film and television production complex in West Hollywood, Calif CBRE brokered the lease for the television network CIM Group owns the property,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Taft Stettinius & Hollister has renewed and expanded its lease at 111 East Wacker Drive, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The law firm is leasing 105,000 sf through 2034 AmTrust Realty Corp owns...