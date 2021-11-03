Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Admiral Capital Group has paid $47 million, or $24147/sf, for the 194,644-square-foot office building at 3120 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church, Va The New York investment manager bought the property from Velocis, a...
Boston Business Journal Samuels & Associates is planning to construct a 118,191-square-foot laboratory building at 1001 Boylston St in Boston The city’s Planning & Development Agency is scheduled to review the proposal in the coming...
A venture of San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp has broken ground on Enso Village, a 221-unit seniors-housing property in Healdsburg, Calif San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp, of Kennett Square, Pa, are building the property on 16 acres...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...
Columbus Business First Scannell Properties is planning to build an industrial project with a little more than 2 million square feet at 9905 State Route 104 in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Plans call for a 12 million-sf...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
JDS Development Group, which is building the 64-story 1 Southside Park mixed-use property in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, is tapping the crowdfunding market to raise nearly $50 million of equity for the proposed $700 million project It recently...