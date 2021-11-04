Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments has sold the 172-unit SofA Downtown Apartments in Delray Beach, Fla, for $8275 million, or about $481,105/unit The Chicago company sold the residential complex to an...
DHIJ Management has paid $44 million, or $427,184/unit, for Misty Ridge, a 103-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Happy Valley, Ore The Rolling Hills Estates, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, Gramor...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage is selling a portfolio of 27 hotels with more than 3,700 rooms in a deal valued at $822 million The Grapevine, Texas, investor is selling the portfolio to a venture of Summit Hotel Properties, an Atlanta REIT, and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 243-room DoubleTree Tallahassee Hotel has been taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that had held a $2294 million loan against it The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Washington Business Journal Admiral Capital Group has paid $47 million, or $24147/sf, for the 194,644-square-foot office building at 3120 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church, Va The New York investment manager bought the property from Velocis, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JBG Smith Properties has agreed to pay $205 million, or $474,537/unit, for the 432-unit Batley apartment property in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the complex from Crow Holdings of Dallas,...
Dynamic City Capital bought the 255-room dual-branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, from Key International The waterfront property is about 25 miles from Tampa, Fla, and St Petersburg,...
PCCP LLC has provided $272 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 413-unit 179th Street West Apartments in Ridgefield, Wash CBRE arranged the financing A venture of Vance Development of Vancouver, Wash, and Capstone Partners of...
Dwight Capital has provided $276 million of bridge financing against Parc 410, a 344-unit apartment property in San Antonio The loan allowed for the property’s purchase by an investor group, Lyfe 410 LLC, from REEP Equity of San Antonio Dwight...