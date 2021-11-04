Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Development Tracker A development group led by Hines has broken ground on the North Loop Green mixed-use development in Minneapolis The Houston developer is building the property at 350 North 5th St, just over a mile from the city’s...
Louisville Business First Sunshine Industries Inc has filed plans to build a 204-unit apartment property at 400 Shelby Station Drive in Louisville, Ky The $50 million project, about 20 miles east of the city’s downtown, will have eight...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale a pair of office buildings with a combined 533,000 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Newmark to market the buildings, which could sell for $300 million, or...
Kansas City Business Journal Greystone Capital Holdings has paid $355 million, or $100,852/unit, for Park 67, a 352-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Ka The Charlotte, NC, company purchased the complex from Worcester Investments, which was...
Commercial Observer A venture of Madison Capital and Lubert-Adler Partners is offering for sale the 171,590-square-foot office and retail building at 71 Fifth Ave in Manhattan CBRE has been tapped to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Columbus Business First Scannell Properties is planning to build an industrial project with a little more than 2 million square feet at 9905 State Route 104 in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Columbus, Ohio Plans call for a 12 million-sf...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Taft Stettinius & Hollister has renewed and expanded its lease at 111 East Wacker Drive, a 1 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The law firm is leasing 105,000 sf through 2034 AmTrust Realty Corp owns...