South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...
DHIJ Management has paid $44 million, or $427,184/unit, for Misty Ridge, a 103-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Happy Valley, Ore The Rolling Hills Estates, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, Gramor...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage is selling a portfolio of 27 hotels with more than 3,700 rooms in a deal valued at $822 million The Grapevine, Texas, investor is selling the portfolio to a venture of Summit Hotel Properties, an Atlanta REIT, and...
Washington Business Journal Admiral Capital Group has paid $47 million, or $24147/sf, for the 194,644-square-foot office building at 3120 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church, Va The New York investment manager bought the property from Velocis, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JBG Smith Properties has agreed to pay $205 million, or $474,537/unit, for the 432-unit Batley apartment property in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the complex from Crow Holdings of Dallas,...
Dynamic City Capital bought the 255-room dual-branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, from Key International The waterfront property is about 25 miles from Tampa, Fla, and St Petersburg,...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $100 million for a portfolio of three industrial properties with 129 million square feet in the Memphis, Tenn, area The Newton, Mass, REIT, which is managed by RMR Group, bought the three buildings from...
Kansas City Business Journal Greystone Capital Holdings has paid $355 million, or $100,852/unit, for Park 67, a 352-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Ka The Charlotte, NC, company purchased the complex from Worcester Investments, which was...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $81 million, or $551/sf, for 11500 Bermuda Road, a 147,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev The Boston investment manager bought the property, near interstates 15...