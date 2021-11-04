Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corp has started construction on the Turnpike North Logistics Center, a 636,000-square-foot business park in Dallas The Los Angeles company is developing the two-building...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Bisnow A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners, Oxford Properties and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives is nearing completion of the 756-unit Illume apartment project in Washington, DC The two-building development...
Boston Business Journal Samuels & Associates is planning to construct a 118,191-square-foot laboratory building at 1001 Boylston St in Boston The city’s Planning & Development Agency is scheduled to review the proposal in the coming...
A venture of San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp has broken ground on Enso Village, a 221-unit seniors-housing property in Healdsburg, Calif San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corp, of Kennett Square, Pa, are building the property on 16 acres...
Kansas City Business Journal Greystone Capital Holdings has paid $355 million, or $100,852/unit, for Park 67, a 352-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Ka The Charlotte, NC, company purchased the complex from Worcester Investments, which was...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is starting work soon on the Delta Industrial Park, an 876,587-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The local company is building the property on Delta Drive, near Exit 14 off Interstate...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co is teaming with Champion Partners to develop a 610,622-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The project, which was announced in April, is being built at 601 Distribution...