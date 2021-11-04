Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mesa West Capital has provided $537 million of financing against 77,091 square feet of medical office space at 350 Parnassus Ave in San Francisco The building, with a total of 143,865 sf, was purchased by Rubicon Point Partners of San Francisco for...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 243-room DoubleTree Tallahassee Hotel has been taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that had held a $2294 million loan against it The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Trust,...
PCCP LLC has provided $272 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 413-unit 179th Street West Apartments in Ridgefield, Wash CBRE arranged the financing A venture of Vance Development of Vancouver, Wash, and Capstone Partners of...
Dwight Capital has provided $276 million of bridge financing against Parc 410, a 344-unit apartment property in San Antonio The loan allowed for the property’s purchase by an investor group, Lyfe 410 LLC, from REEP Equity of San Antonio Dwight...
PNC Bank has provided $248 million of financing against a portfolio of nine self-storage properties in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Portland, Ore, owned by a venture led by ASB Real Estate Investments The loan has a three-year term and pays a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp generated $24 million of gains from the sale of $73 million of loans through the CMBS market during the third quarter, for a 329 percent profit margin That follows the second...
Washington REIT, which recently sold its entire retail portfolio and all but one of its office properties to focus on the multifamily sector, is expanding its geographic footprint Markets it's targeting include Atlanta, Charlotte, NC, and...
Berkadia has originated a $354 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 135-unit second phase of the Meadow Branch apartment property in Winchester, Va Berkadia four years...