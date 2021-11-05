Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Construction is underway on the Russell Industrial Park, a 14-million-square-foot industrial property in Davenport, Iowa Russell, a Davenport construction and development company, is building the property on a 95-acre site at 8730...
Santander Bank has provided $66 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Rafferty apartment property proposed for downtown Santa Ana, Calif The financing was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $317 million equity investment...
Houston Chronicle Ground has broken on the 100-unit Avenue J affordable-housing property in Houston’s East End neighborhood New Hope Housing is building the property at 5220 Avenue J It will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that...
The Development Tracker A development group led by Hines has broken ground on the North Loop Green mixed-use development in Minneapolis The Houston developer is building the property at 350 North 5th St, just over a mile from the city’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group is offering for sale the Streets of Woodfield, a 693,000-square-foot shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill Eastdil Secured has the listing for the property, at 601 North Martingale Road, which is expected...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corp has started construction on the Turnpike North Logistics Center, a 636,000-square-foot business park in Dallas The Los Angeles company is developing the two-building...
Louisville Business First Sunshine Industries Inc has filed plans to build a 204-unit apartment property at 400 Shelby Station Drive in Louisville, Ky The $50 million project, about 20 miles east of the city’s downtown, will have eight...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Bisnow A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners, Oxford Properties and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Global Alternatives is nearing completion of the 756-unit Illume apartment project in Washington, DC The two-building development...