Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
Mesa West Capital has provided $537 million of financing against 77,091 square feet of medical office space at 350 Parnassus Ave in San Francisco The building, with a total of 143,865 sf, was purchased by Rubicon Point Partners of San Francisco for...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 243-room DoubleTree Tallahassee Hotel has been taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that had held a $2294 million loan against it The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve, substantially, last month, with the overall volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by $33 billion, or 1148 percent,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
PCCP LLC has provided $272 million of construction financing for the first phase of the 413-unit 179th Street West Apartments in Ridgefield, Wash CBRE arranged the financing A venture of Vance Development of Vancouver, Wash, and Capstone Partners of...
Dwight Capital has provided $276 million of bridge financing against Parc 410, a 344-unit apartment property in San Antonio The loan allowed for the property’s purchase by an investor group, Lyfe 410 LLC, from REEP Equity of San Antonio Dwight...
PNC Bank has provided $248 million of financing against a portfolio of nine self-storage properties in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Portland, Ore, owned by a venture led by ASB Real Estate Investments The loan has a three-year term and pays a...