Louisville Business First Alton Webb & Associates has proposed building the Saddlebred Pointe mixed-use property in Shelbyville, Ky, about 30 miles east of Louisville, Ky The local developer is building the property on a 70-acre site just off...
REBusiness Online Construction is underway on the Russell Industrial Park, a 14-million-square-foot industrial property in Davenport, Iowa Russell, a Davenport construction and development company, is building the property on a 95-acre site at 8730...
Houston Chronicle Ground has broken on the 100-unit Avenue J affordable-housing property in Houston’s East End neighborhood New Hope Housing is building the property at 5220 Avenue J It will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage originations continued to grow in the third quarter, by 19 percent, when compared with the second, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That was a record high, according to the...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
The Development Tracker A development group led by Hines has broken ground on the North Loop Green mixed-use development in Minneapolis The Houston developer is building the property at 350 North 5th St, just over a mile from the city’s...
Mesa West Capital has provided $537 million of financing against 77,091 square feet of medical office space at 350 Parnassus Ave in San Francisco The building, with a total of 143,865 sf, was purchased by Rubicon Point Partners of San Francisco for...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corp has started construction on the Turnpike North Logistics Center, a 636,000-square-foot business park in Dallas The Los Angeles company is developing the two-building...