The Newton, Mass, REIT has struck a deal to buy Monmouth Real Estate, topping efforts by Starwood Real Estate Income Trust and Equity Commonwealth Blackwells Capital, which owns 43 percent of Monmouth's shares and previously had made an offer to buy...
Houston Chronicle Ground has broken on the 100-unit Avenue J affordable-housing property in Houston’s East End neighborhood New Hope Housing is building the property at 5220 Avenue J It will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units that...
Washington Holdings LLC has paid $170 million, or $27961/sf, for Tasman Tech, a 608,000-square-foot office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif The Seattle investor purchased the property from Lionstone Investments of Houston in...
South Florida Business Journal Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments has sold the 172-unit SofA Downtown Apartments in Delray Beach, Fla, for $8275 million, or about $481,105/unit The Chicago company sold the residential complex to an...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...
DHIJ Management has paid $44 million, or $427,184/unit, for Misty Ridge, a 103-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Happy Valley, Ore The Rolling Hills Estates, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, Gramor...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage is selling a portfolio of 27 hotels with more than 3,700 rooms in a deal valued at $822 million The Grapevine, Texas, investor is selling the portfolio to a venture of Summit Hotel Properties, an Atlanta REIT, and...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corp has started construction on the Turnpike North Logistics Center, a 636,000-square-foot business park in Dallas The Los Angeles company is developing the two-building...
Washington Business Journal Admiral Capital Group has paid $47 million, or $24147/sf, for the 194,644-square-foot office building at 3120 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church, Va The New York investment manager bought the property from Velocis, a...