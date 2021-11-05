Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Properties, which in recent weeks paid $1325 million for three apartment properties with 622 units in West Palm Beach, Fla, has purchased 15 additional properties with 4,103 units in the Carolinas,...
South Florida Business Journal Neenah Enterprises has bought a 139,592-square-foot manufacturing facility in Medley, Fla, for $1743 million, or about $12486/sf The Neenah, Wis, industrial products manufacturer purchased the six-building property...
Orlando Business Journal Trion Properties has bought the 384-unit Patterson Court Apartments in Orlando, Fla, for $10775 million, or about $280,598/unit The West Hollywood, Calif, company acquired the property, at 8151 Patterson Woods Drive, from a...
The Newton, Mass, REIT has struck a deal to buy Monmouth Real Estate, topping efforts by Starwood Real Estate Income Trust and Equity Commonwealth Blackwells Capital, which owns 43 percent of Monmouth's shares and previously had made an offer to buy...
San Antonio Business Journal Lavoro Capital Holdings has bought a stake in Cevallos Lofts, a 252-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas company acquired the stake from The NRP Group of Cleveland, which had developed the property 10 years...
Washington Holdings LLC has paid $170 million, or $27961/sf, for Tasman Tech, a 608,000-square-foot office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif The Seattle investor purchased the property from Lionstone Investments of Houston in...
South Florida Business Journal Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments has sold the 172-unit SofA Downtown Apartments in Delray Beach, Fla, for $8275 million, or about $481,105/unit The Chicago company sold the residential complex to an...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...
DHIJ Management has paid $44 million, or $427,184/unit, for Misty Ridge, a 103-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Happy Valley, Ore The Rolling Hills Estates, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, Gramor...