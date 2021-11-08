Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Fogelman Properties and Thackeray Partners has paid $385 million, or $160,417/unit, for the Walden Oaks apartment property in Anderson, SC Graycliff Capital Partners of Greenville, SC, sold the...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $633 million, or $277,632/unit, for the 228-unit Carmel Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Ga The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property from a group led by Vista Realty Partners, an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $204 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 214-unit 510 Main Apartments in East Haven, Conn The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York,...
Rentvcom Realterm Logistics has paid $6425 million, or $61483/sf, for the 104,500-square-foot office property at 7995 Armour St in San Diego The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $438 million, or $236,756/unit, for the 185-unit Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Emma Capital, which was represented in the deal by Colliers International The...