A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $633 million, or $277,632/unit, for the 228-unit Carmel Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Ga The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property from a group led by Vista Realty Partners, an...
Rentvcom Realterm Logistics has paid $6425 million, or $61483/sf, for the 104,500-square-foot office property at 7995 Armour St in San Diego The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $438 million, or $236,756/unit, for the 185-unit Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Emma Capital, which was represented in the deal by Colliers International The...
Grand Peaks Properties once again has bought the 480-unit Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colo, paying $127 million, or $264,583/unit The Denver investment manager, which owns apartment properties in seven states, had owned the complex, at 2205...
San Antonio Business Journal RailField Partners has bought Aspire at Live Oak, a 240-unit apartment complex in Live Oak, Texas, about 19 miles northeast of San Antonio The Bethesda, Md, company acquired the property, at 8130 Shin Oak Drive, from...
LA Biz A venture of Pendulum Property Partners and Long Wharf Capital has paid $56 million, or $50277/sf, for the 111,384-square-foot office property at 3000 South Robertson Blvd in Culver City, Calif Pendulum, of Irvine, Calif, and Long Wharf, of...