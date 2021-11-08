Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $204 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 214-unit 510 Main Apartments in East Haven, Conn The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York,...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group led by local real estate developer Thomas Roszak is breaking ground soon on a 375-unit apartment property at 160 North Elizabeth St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The 27-story property is slated...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CBK Interests and Sabre Street has broken ground on the five-story medical-office building in Spring Valley Village, Texas, about 11 miles northwest of downtown Houston The project is being built at the corner...
Dallas Business Journal Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on a 56-acre mixed-use complex in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The multi-phase property is being built along Highway 161 and will include 142 townhomes, a...