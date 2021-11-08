Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group led by local real estate developer Thomas Roszak is breaking ground soon on a 375-unit apartment property at 160 North Elizabeth St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The 27-story property is slated...
Dallas Morning News Apex Capital Corp is leasing about 62,000 square feet of office space at the Bank of America Tower, an 820,501-sf office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The freight factoring company, which was founded in 1995, will house...
San Antonio Business Journal RailField Partners has bought Aspire at Live Oak, a 240-unit apartment complex in Live Oak, Texas, about 19 miles northeast of San Antonio The Bethesda, Md, company acquired the property, at 8130 Shin Oak Drive, from...
Dallas Business Journal Kalterra Capital Partners has started construction on a 56-acre mixed-use complex in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The multi-phase property is being built along Highway 161 and will include 142 townhomes, a...
Louisville Business First Alton Webb & Associates has proposed building the Saddlebred Pointe mixed-use property in Shelbyville, Ky, about 30 miles east of Louisville, Ky The local developer is building the property on a 70-acre site just off...
REBusiness Online Construction is underway on the Russell Industrial Park, a 14-million-square-foot industrial property in Davenport, Iowa Russell, a Davenport construction and development company, is building the property on a 95-acre site at 8730...