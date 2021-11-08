Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
Santander Bank has provided $66 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Rafferty apartment property proposed for downtown Santa Ana, Calif The financing was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $317 million equity investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage originations continued to grow in the third quarter, by 19 percent, when compared with the second, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That was a record high, according to the...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
Mesa West Capital has provided $537 million of financing against 77,091 square feet of medical office space at 350 Parnassus Ave in San Francisco The building, with a total of 143,865 sf, was purchased by Rubicon Point Partners of San Francisco for...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought Courtyards at Cutler Bay, a 144-unit apartment property in South Florida, for $245 million, or about $170,139/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company acquired the property from a company...