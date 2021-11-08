Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 243-room DoubleTree Tallahassee Hotel has been taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that had held a $2294 million loan against it The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve, substantially, last month, with the overall volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by $33 billion, or 1148 percent,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp generated $24 million of gains from the sale of $73 million of loans through the CMBS market during the third quarter, for a 329 percent profit margin That follows the second...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has unveiled its CMBS shelf, using it for a $91859 million conduit transaction The deal, 3650 REIT 2 LLC, 2021-PF1, is backed by 35 loans against 42 properties The Miami lender is...
The Real Deal A venture of Spring Progress Investment Solutions and the Singapore unit of Haitong International Financial Services has taken control of the Oceanwide Center mixed-use project that’s under construction in San Francisco Oceanwide...
The office building at 2 North LaSalle St in Chicago is being sold for what's said to be $180 million, or $25405/sf, which should resolve a troubled $1378 million CMBS loan that had been modified twice in recent years The good news is that the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at Westfield San Francisco Centre, a 14 million-square-foot mixed-use property in San Francisco, is slated to decline to 64 percent by the end of the year, from its current 73 percent rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, which until June was owned by Simon Property Group, has declined to $575 million, based on an April appraisal The 11 million-square-foot shopping...