A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $204 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 214-unit 510 Main Apartments in East Haven, Conn The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York,...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
Santander Bank has provided $66 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Rafferty apartment property proposed for downtown Santa Ana, Calif The financing was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $317 million equity investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage originations continued to grow in the third quarter, by 19 percent, when compared with the second, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That was a record high, according to the...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...