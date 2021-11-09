Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is expected to start in January on the Spring Creek Frisco 45 mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas A real estate partnership affiliated with Houston businessman George Bishop is developing the property on nearly 60...
The Real Deal Weill Cornell Medical College has filed plans to build a 221-unit student-housing project at 1393 York Ave in Manhattan The 17-story building, which will cost about $118 million to complete, will also have some office and amenities...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer has started work on the 560-unit Metro Parc Apartments in Hialeah, Fla The Miami developer is building the 10-story property on a 326-acre site at 955 East 24th St and 980 East 26th St, about a block from...
South Florida Business Journal Truist Bank has provided $75 million of construction financing for the development of the 58-story Downtown 1st multifamily project in Miami Melo Group is developing the property on a 056-acre site at 34 SW First St...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group led by local real estate developer Thomas Roszak is breaking ground soon on a 375-unit apartment property at 160 North Elizabeth St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The 27-story property is slated...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CBK Interests and Sabre Street has broken ground on the five-story medical-office building in Spring Valley Village, Texas, about 11 miles northwest of downtown Houston The project is being built at the corner...