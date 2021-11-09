Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is expected to start in January on the Spring Creek Frisco 45 mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas A real estate partnership affiliated with Houston businessman George Bishop is developing the property on nearly 60...
REJournalscom A development group led by Birge & Held has broken ground on the 216-unit Greenview Apartments in Whitestown, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 5875 Perry Worth Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Timberline Management of New York and a foreign high net-worth investor has paid $84 million, or $549,020/bed, for the 153-bed Monarch Heights student-housing property in Manhattan A venture of TriHill...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, NY The retailer will take space that previously was occupied by JCPenney Macerich Co, a Santa Monica, Calif, REIT, owns...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer has started work on the 560-unit Metro Parc Apartments in Hialeah, Fla The Miami developer is building the 10-story property on a 326-acre site at 955 East 24th St and 980 East 26th St, about a block from...
South Florida Business Journal Truist Bank has provided $75 million of construction financing for the development of the 58-story Downtown 1st multifamily project in Miami Melo Group is developing the property on a 056-acre site at 34 SW First St...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...