ROI Capital Group has paid $263 million, or $131,500/unit, for the 200-unit Oaks at San Jose apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The Israeli investment manager, which owns apartment properties in the United States and United Kingdom, bought the...
Commercial Observer Rock Creek Property Group has paid $22 million, or $18182/sf, for three office buildings totaling 121,000 square feet in the Clover Leaf business park in Germantown, Md The Washington, DC, company plans on converting the...
Washington Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $1505 million, or $372,525/unit, for the 404-unit Ascent apartment building in McLean, Va The New York company bought the property from Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston, SC, which...
Lone Star Funds has paid $551 million, or $237,193/room, for a portfolio of five hotels with a combined 2,323 rooms in California, Georgia and Virginia The Dallas investor bought the portfolio from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, a Bethesda, Md, REIT...
SB Real Estate Partners has made its first investment in the Las Vegas market, paying $67 million, or $278,008/unit, for the 241-unit Portola on Russell apartment property The Irvine, Calif, investor had focused on the Phoenix and the Pacific...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Timberline Management of New York and a foreign high net-worth investor has paid $84 million, or $549,020/bed, for the 153-bed Monarch Heights student-housing property in Manhattan A venture of TriHill...
Charlotte Business Journal TerraCap Management has acquired Palmetto Place, a 184-unit apartment complex in Fort Mill, SC, for $368 million, or $200,000/unit The Naples, Fla, company purchased the property from a company calling itself TBR Palmetto...
South Florida Business Journal Hinghan Street Hotel Corp has sold the 265-unit Holiday Inn Miami West in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, for $22 million, or about $83,019/room The Plymouth, Mass, company sold the hotel, which sits on 44 acres at 7707 NW 103rd...