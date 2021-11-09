Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, NY The retailer will take space that previously was occupied by JCPenney Macerich Co, a Santa Monica, Calif, REIT, owns...
Rentvcom Realterm Logistics has paid $6425 million, or $61483/sf, for the 104,500-square-foot office property at 7995 Armour St in San Diego The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $438 million, or $236,756/unit, for the 185-unit Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Emma Capital, which was represented in the deal by Colliers International The...
Dallas Morning News Apex Capital Corp is leasing about 62,000 square feet of office space at the Bank of America Tower, an 820,501-sf office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The freight factoring company, which was founded in 1995, will house...
LA Biz A venture of Pendulum Property Partners and Long Wharf Capital has paid $56 million, or $50277/sf, for the 111,384-square-foot office property at 3000 South Robertson Blvd in Culver City, Calif Pendulum, of Irvine, Calif, and Long Wharf, of...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc is close to fully leasing Harborside 1, a 400,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ Mack-Cali Realty Corp owns the building, at 150 Hudson St, which is part of the 43 million-sf Harborside complex that sits along...
Houston Business Journal Shell Oil Co has renewed its lease for 259,000 square feet of office space at 1000 Main, an 837,161-sf office building in downtown Houston The energy company will continue to occupy eight floors in the 36-story property, at...