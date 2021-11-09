Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $204 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 214-unit 510 Main Apartments in East Haven, Conn The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York,...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
Santander Bank has provided $66 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Rafferty apartment property proposed for downtown Santa Ana, Calif The financing was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $317 million equity investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage originations continued to grow in the third quarter, by 19 percent, when compared with the second, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That was a record high, according to the...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...