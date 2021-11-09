Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture that includes Timberline Management of New York and a foreign high net-worth investor has paid $84 million, or $549,020/bed, for the 153-bed Monarch Heights student-housing property in Manhattan A venture of TriHill...
The Real Deal Weill Cornell Medical College has filed plans to build a 221-unit student-housing project at 1393 York Ave in Manhattan The 17-story building, which will cost about $118 million to complete, will also have some office and amenities...
Albuquerque Journal Schenker has agreed to fully lease the 150,000-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 7200 Bluewater Road NW in Albuquerque, NM The logistics company will take its space once the property is completed in the...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Vornado Realty Trust has secured $950 million of financing against 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a 21 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of...
The Real Deal Sitex Group has paid $50 million for a 337-acre development site in Queens, NY The Englewood, NJ, company bought the site from the Steinberg family, which owns the Salem Truck Leasing company Pinnacle Realty brokered the deal The site,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction has secured $140 million of financing for the development of the 750-unit River Crest affordable- and supportive-housing project in the Bronx, NY Wells Fargo Bank...
Dallas Morning News Apex Capital Corp is leasing about 62,000 square feet of office space at the Bank of America Tower, an 820,501-sf office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The freight factoring company, which was founded in 1995, will house...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...