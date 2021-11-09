Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Timberline Management of New York and a foreign high net-worth investor has paid $84 million, or $549,020/bed, for the 153-bed Monarch Heights student-housing property in Manhattan A venture of TriHill...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer has started work on the 560-unit Metro Parc Apartments in Hialeah, Fla The Miami developer is building the 10-story property on a 326-acre site at 955 East 24th St and 980 East 26th St, about a block from...
South Florida Business Journal Truist Bank has provided $75 million of construction financing for the development of the 58-story Downtown 1st multifamily project in Miami Melo Group is developing the property on a 056-acre site at 34 SW First St...
South Florida Business Journal Hinghan Street Hotel Corp has sold the 265-unit Holiday Inn Miami West in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, for $22 million, or about $83,019/room The Plymouth, Mass, company sold the hotel, which sits on 44 acres at 7707 NW 103rd...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $76 million, or $253,333/unit, for the Halifax, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from Jevan Capital, a Phoenix investment manager, in...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Fogelman Properties and Thackeray Partners has paid $385 million, or $160,417/unit, for the Walden Oaks apartment property in Anderson, SC Graycliff Capital Partners of Greenville, SC, sold the...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...