Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Timberline Management of New York and a foreign high net-worth investor has paid $84 million, or $549,020/bed, for the 153-bed Monarch Heights student-housing property in Manhattan A venture of TriHill...
Charlotte Business Journal TerraCap Management has acquired Palmetto Place, a 184-unit apartment complex in Fort Mill, SC, for $368 million, or $200,000/unit The Naples, Fla, company purchased the property from a company calling itself TBR Palmetto...
South Florida Business Journal Hinghan Street Hotel Corp has sold the 265-unit Holiday Inn Miami West in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, for $22 million, or about $83,019/room The Plymouth, Mass, company sold the hotel, which sits on 44 acres at 7707 NW 103rd...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Fogelman Properties and Thackeray Partners has paid $385 million, or $160,417/unit, for the Walden Oaks apartment property in Anderson, SC Graycliff Capital Partners of Greenville, SC, sold the...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $633 million, or $277,632/unit, for the 228-unit Carmel Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Ga The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property from a group led by Vista Realty Partners, an...
Rentvcom Realterm Logistics has paid $6425 million, or $61483/sf, for the 104,500-square-foot office property at 7995 Armour St in San Diego The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by...