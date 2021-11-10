Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...
LA Biz Newegg Commerce Inc has agreed to fully lease a 244,958-square-foot industrial building at Shea Center Ontario, a 18 million-sf business park in Ontario, Calif, about 42 miles east of Los Angeles The electronics retailer will take its space...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties has broken ground on the 14 million-square-foot first phase of the Ronald Reagan Logistics Center in Brownsburg, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the industrial property at the intersection...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp has denied claims by PWM Property Management, an affiliate of the owner of Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave, that it’s at fault for vacancies the property is facing PWM, an...
Commercial Observer Rock Creek Property Group has paid $22 million, or $18182/sf, for three office buildings totaling 121,000 square feet in the Clover Leaf business park in Germantown, Md The Washington, DC, company plans on converting the...
Washington Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $1505 million, or $372,525/unit, for the 404-unit Ascent apartment building in McLean, Va The New York company bought the property from Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston, SC, which...
REBusiness Online MoLo Solutions has agreed to lease 93,710 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Shapack Partners brokered the lease on behalf of the unidentified owner, while MB Real Estate...
Dallas Morning News Construction is expected to start in January on the Spring Creek Frisco 45 mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas A real estate partnership affiliated with Houston businessman George Bishop is developing the property on nearly 60...
REJournalscom A development group led by Birge & Held has broken ground on the 216-unit Greenview Apartments in Whitestown, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 5875 Perry Worth Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown...