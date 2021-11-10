Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp has denied claims by PWM Property Management, an affiliate of the owner of Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave, that it’s at fault for vacancies the property is facing PWM, an...
REBusiness Online MoLo Solutions has agreed to lease 93,710 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Shapack Partners brokered the lease on behalf of the unidentified owner, while MB Real Estate...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, NY The retailer will take space that previously was occupied by JCPenney Macerich Co, a Santa Monica, Calif, REIT, owns...
Albuquerque Journal Schenker has agreed to fully lease the 150,000-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 7200 Bluewater Road NW in Albuquerque, NM The logistics company will take its space once the property is completed in the...
Rentvcom Realterm Logistics has paid $6425 million, or $61483/sf, for the 104,500-square-foot office property at 7995 Armour St in San Diego The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the property from Lincoln Property Co, which was represented by...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $438 million, or $236,756/unit, for the 185-unit Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Emma Capital, which was represented in the deal by Colliers International The...
Dallas Morning News Apex Capital Corp is leasing about 62,000 square feet of office space at the Bank of America Tower, an 820,501-sf office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The freight factoring company, which was founded in 1995, will house...
LA Biz A venture of Pendulum Property Partners and Long Wharf Capital has paid $56 million, or $50277/sf, for the 111,384-square-foot office property at 3000 South Robertson Blvd in Culver City, Calif Pendulum, of Irvine, Calif, and Long Wharf, of...