Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
Commercial Observer Rock Creek Property Group has paid $22 million, or $18182/sf, for three office buildings totaling 121,000 square feet in the Clover Leaf business park in Germantown, Md The Washington, DC, company plans on converting the...
REBusiness Online MoLo Solutions has agreed to lease 93,710 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Shapack Partners brokered the lease on behalf of the unidentified owner, while MB Real Estate...
Dallas Morning News Construction is expected to start in January on the Spring Creek Frisco 45 mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas A real estate partnership affiliated with Houston businessman George Bishop is developing the property on nearly 60...
REJournalscom A development group led by Birge & Held has broken ground on the 216-unit Greenview Apartments in Whitestown, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 5875 Perry Worth Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown...
The Real Deal Weill Cornell Medical College has filed plans to build a 221-unit student-housing project at 1393 York Ave in Manhattan The 17-story building, which will cost about $118 million to complete, will also have some office and amenities...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer has started work on the 560-unit Metro Parc Apartments in Hialeah, Fla The Miami developer is building the 10-story property on a 326-acre site at 955 East 24th St and 980 East 26th St, about a block from...
South Florida Business Journal Truist Bank has provided $75 million of construction financing for the development of the 58-story Downtown 1st multifamily project in Miami Melo Group is developing the property on a 056-acre site at 34 SW First St...