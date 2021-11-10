Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Machine Investment Group has partnered with Baudpont Capital to pay $326 million, or $35875/sf, for 1010 Rincon Circle, a 90,871-square-foot office/research and development building in San Jose, Calif The venture, which was advised on the purchase...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
Friedkin Property Group has paid $65 million, or $336,788/unit, for the 193-unit Reserve at Evanston apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The San Francisco investor bought the 18-year-old property, at 1930 Ridge Ave, from...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $6325 million, or $204,032/unit, for Lakeside Casitas, a 310-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Monarch Investment & Management Group of...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $4163 million, or $260,156/unit, for the 160-unit Westover Parc apartment property in Phoenix, with plans to upgrade it to high-efficiency standards The Boston investment manager purchased the property, at 6515...
ROI Capital Group has paid $263 million, or $131,500/unit, for the 200-unit Oaks at San Jose apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The Israeli investment manager, which owns apartment properties in the United States and United Kingdom, bought the...
Commercial Observer Rock Creek Property Group has paid $22 million, or $18182/sf, for three office buildings totaling 121,000 square feet in the Clover Leaf business park in Germantown, Md The Washington, DC, company plans on converting the...
Washington Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $1505 million, or $372,525/unit, for the 404-unit Ascent apartment building in McLean, Va The New York company bought the property from Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston, SC, which...