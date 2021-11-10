Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
LA Biz Newegg Commerce Inc has agreed to fully lease a 244,958-square-foot industrial building at Shea Center Ontario, a 18 million-sf business park in Ontario, Calif, about 42 miles east of Los Angeles The electronics retailer will take its space...
REBusiness Online MoLo Solutions has agreed to lease 93,710 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Shapack Partners brokered the lease on behalf of the unidentified owner, while MB Real Estate...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease for 90,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, NY The retailer will take space that previously was occupied by JCPenney Macerich Co, a Santa Monica, Calif, REIT, owns...
Albuquerque Journal Schenker has agreed to fully lease the 150,000-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 7200 Bluewater Road NW in Albuquerque, NM The logistics company will take its space once the property is completed in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The bankruptcy of an affiliate of HNA Group of China could result in the ultimate sale of office properties at 245 Park Ave in Manhattan and 181 West Madison St in Chicago The affiliate, PWM Property...
Dallas Morning News Apex Capital Corp is leasing about 62,000 square feet of office space at the Bank of America Tower, an 820,501-sf office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The freight factoring company, which was founded in 1995, will house...
Cincinnati Business Courier Two tenants have agreed to lease a total of 371,000 square feet of industrial space at the 577,000-sf first phase of the Springdale Commerce Park in Springdale, Ohio Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 134,000 sf at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...