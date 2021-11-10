Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascott Residence Trust has agreed to pay $833 million, or $152,007/bed, for the 548-bed Seven07 student-housing property in Champaign, Ill The Singapore REIT is buying the property from a venture of Opus...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $529 million of financing against the 144-room Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and Valor Partners owns the property,...
Alternative lender iBorrow has provided $971 million of financing to fund the $155 million purchase, by Yucaipa Cos, of the 14-story American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan Yucaipa is a Los Angeles private-equity company led by Ron...
Machine Investment Group has partnered with Baudpont Capital to pay $326 million, or $35875/sf, for 1010 Rincon Circle, a 90,871-square-foot office/research and development building in San Jose, Calif The venture, which was advised on the purchase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, formally has been placed on the sales market The 101 million-square-foot property and its neighbor, the 88,921-sf West Ridge Plaza power center, had served as collateral...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $489 million of financing against the 230,757-square-foot Tower 101 office property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The three-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Ivy Realty of Greenwich, Conn,...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
Friedkin Property Group has paid $65 million, or $336,788/unit, for the 193-unit Reserve at Evanston apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The San Francisco investor bought the 18-year-old property, at 1930 Ridge Ave, from...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $6325 million, or $204,032/unit, for Lakeside Casitas, a 310-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Monarch Investment & Management Group of...