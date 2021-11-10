Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Alternative lender iBorrow has provided $971 million of financing to fund the $155 million purchase, by Yucaipa Cos, of the 14-story American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan Yucaipa is a Los Angeles private-equity company led by Ron...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $489 million of financing against the 230,757-square-foot Tower 101 office property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The three-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Ivy Realty of Greenwich, Conn,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors have provided $605 million of mortgage financing against the Candler Hotel Atlanta – Curio Collection by Hilton, a 265-room luxury...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management LLC have provided a total of $91 million of financing for the construction of a 169-unit apartment property at 2150 Kittredge St in downtown Berkeley, Calif The financing, arranged by Valtus Capital Group...
MIG Real Estate has paid $84 million, or $352,941/unit, for the 238-unit Solara apartment property in Seattle The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the property from Sares Regis Multifamily Funds, which was represented by CBRE The brokerage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $204 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 214-unit 510 Main Apartments in East Haven, Conn The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York,...