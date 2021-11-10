Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
The Real Deal Wolk Properties is offering for sale the 95-unit apartment building at 740 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired JLL to market the property, which could trade for $55 million, or $578,947/unit The property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS special servicers continue to see a decline in the volume of loans they’re handling In October, the volume of loans in their hands declined by 371 percent from September, to $3951 billion, which...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The bankruptcy of an affiliate of HNA Group of China could result in the ultimate sale of office properties at 245 Park Ave in Manhattan and 181 West Madison St in Chicago The affiliate, PWM Property...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group is offering for sale the Streets of Woodfield, a 693,000-square-foot shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill Eastdil Secured has the listing for the property, at 601 North Martingale Road, which is expected...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 243-room DoubleTree Tallahassee Hotel has been taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that had held a $2294 million loan against it The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve, substantially, last month, with the overall volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by $33 billion, or 1148 percent,...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale a pair of office buildings with a combined 533,000 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Newmark to market the buildings, which could sell for $300 million, or...