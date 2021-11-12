Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $544 million of financing for the development of a pair of apartment properties with a total of 272 units in Tacoma and Kent, Wash The two properties are at 102 Madison Ave, with 157 units in Kent, and 415 East 25th...
Dwight Capital has provided $2585 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 217-unit Majestic Parc Apartments in Denton, Texas The property, at 2700 East McKinney St, was...
Commercial Observer Cerberus Capital Management has provided $772 million of financing against the 114-unit Rockwell apartment property in New Rochelle, NY Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, a...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $529 million of financing against the 144-room Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and Valor Partners owns the property,...
Alternative lender iBorrow has provided $971 million of financing to fund the $155 million purchase, by Yucaipa Cos, of the 14-story American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan Yucaipa is a Los Angeles private-equity company led by Ron...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $489 million of financing against the 230,757-square-foot Tower 101 office property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The three-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Ivy Realty of Greenwich, Conn,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $1031 million, or $229,621/unit, for the 449-unit Celsius in Charlotte, NC The Tampa, Fla, investor bought the apartment property from Hercules Living of Virginia...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors have provided $605 million of mortgage financing against the Candler Hotel Atlanta – Curio Collection by Hilton, a 265-room luxury...