Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has filed plans for a 602-unit apartment property at 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, NY The Greenwich, Conn, company hopes to break ground on the 17-story building by the end of next year and complete it...
Commercial Observer Cerberus Capital Management has provided $772 million of financing against the 114-unit Rockwell apartment property in New Rochelle, NY Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, a...
A venture of Clarion Partners and Cityview has paid $161 million, or $583,333/unit, for Empire Landing, a 276-unit apartment property in Burbank, Calif Clarion Partners of New York and Cityview of Los Angeles purchased the property from Nuveen Real...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ascott Residence Trust has agreed to pay $833 million, or $152,007/bed, for the 548-bed Seven07 student-housing property in Champaign, Ill The Singapore REIT is buying the property from a venture of Opus...
Machine Investment Group has partnered with Baudpont Capital to pay $326 million, or $35875/sf, for 1010 Rincon Circle, a 90,871-square-foot office/research and development building in San Jose, Calif The venture, which was advised on the purchase...
The Real Deal Rivky Brach has paid $49 million, or $680,556/unit, for the 72-unit MYNT apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor bought the six-story property from investors David Katz and Mordechai Spira, who had purchased it in...
The Real Deal Wolk Properties is offering for sale the 95-unit apartment building at 740 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired JLL to market the property, which could trade for $55 million, or $578,947/unit The property, which...
Friedkin Property Group has paid $65 million, or $336,788/unit, for the 193-unit Reserve at Evanston apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The San Francisco investor bought the 18-year-old property, at 1930 Ridge Ave, from...