Dwight Capital has provided $2585 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 217-unit Majestic Parc Apartments in Denton, Texas The property, at 2700 East McKinney St, was...
JLL has originated $365 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with 202 units in southern California owned by Universe Holdings The loan, with a 10-year term, pays a coupon of 353 percent and allowed Universe,...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has filed plans for a 602-unit apartment property at 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, NY The Greenwich, Conn, company hopes to break ground on the 17-story building by the end of next year and complete it...
Commercial Observer Cerberus Capital Management has provided $772 million of financing against the 114-unit Rockwell apartment property in New Rochelle, NY Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developer, a...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Milwaukee Business Journal McClendon Capital Group has been approved to build a 156-unit apartment property at the corner of East Ogden Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee The local developer and investor plans to break ground on the $40...
Commercial Observer Varde Partners has provided $529 million of financing against the 144-room Kimpton Banneker Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and Valor Partners owns the property,...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the 19 million-sf Northern Virginia Gateway industrial property in Stafford, Va Peterson Cos, a Fair Lakes, Va, developer, is constructing...
Alternative lender iBorrow has provided $971 million of financing to fund the $155 million purchase, by Yucaipa Cos, of the 14-story American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan Yucaipa is a Los Angeles private-equity company led by Ron...