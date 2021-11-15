Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The Propp family has paid $565 million, or $23542/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot Red Lion Plaza shopping center in Philadelphia The New York-based family bought the retail property from a venture of Finmarc Management...
A venture of RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital and 3650 REIT has completed its $534 million purchase of 21 apartment properties with 4,013 units The team had completed the first leg of its purchase in September and now has completed the two subsequent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Metropolitan Properties Inc has paid $39 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 96-unit Residence at Joan’s Farm apartment property in Tewksbury, Mass, about 25 miles northwest of Boston The Boston...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold Avana Bayview, a 225-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $7346 million, or about $326,489/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1617 South Federal...
AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $133 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 380-unit Luma at Miramar apartment property in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the complex, which has been renamed Avalon Miramar, from Ansca, a Boynton Beach,...
The Real Deal MSG Entertainment has renewed its lease for 428,000 square feet at the PENN 2 office building in Manhattan The company’s lease is for 20 years Vornado Realty Trust is renovating the 18 million-sf building, which sits atop Penn...
The Real Deal Rolex Realty Corp has filed plans to construct a 199,000-square-foot office building at 665 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The real estate arm of the Switzerland-based luxury watchmaker wants to demolish the 12-story building on the site and...
Inland Private Capital Corp said that its $127 million sale of the Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colo, generated a 143 percent total return for investors in the Delaware Statutory Trust that it had structured to own the 480-unit property Grand...
RockStep Capital Corp bought the 839,284-square-foot shopping mall for $2242 million, resolving the last remaining asset in Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2006-3 The liquidation of the CMBS loan resulted in $7155 million of losses,...