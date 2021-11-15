Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The Propp family has paid $565 million, or $23542/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot Red Lion Plaza shopping center in Philadelphia The New York-based family bought the retail property from a venture of Finmarc Management...
Philadelphia Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1002 million of construction financing for the 344-unit apartment project at the corner of Broad and Noble streets in Philadelphia A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Sundance Bay is...
A venture of RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital and 3650 REIT has completed its $534 million purchase of 21 apartment properties with 4,013 units The team had completed the first leg of its purchase in September and now has completed the two subsequent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Metropolitan Properties Inc has paid $39 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 96-unit Residence at Joan’s Farm apartment property in Tewksbury, Mass, about 25 miles northwest of Boston The Boston...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold Avana Bayview, a 225-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $7346 million, or about $326,489/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1617 South Federal...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...
AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $133 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 380-unit Luma at Miramar apartment property in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the complex, which has been renamed Avalon Miramar, from Ansca, a Boynton Beach,...
The Real Deal A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY Kaufman Organization of New York was the seller...
Inland Private Capital Corp said that its $127 million sale of the Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colo, generated a 143 percent total return for investors in the Delaware Statutory Trust that it had structured to own the 480-unit property Grand...
Mesa West Capital has provided $100 million of financing against 5 MLK, a recently completed mixed-use property at the foot of the Burnside Bridge in the East Burnside neighborhood of Portland, Ore The property, at 5 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd,...