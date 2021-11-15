Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The Propp family has paid $565 million, or $23542/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot Red Lion Plaza shopping center in Philadelphia The New York-based family bought the retail property from a venture of Finmarc Management...
A venture of RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital and 3650 REIT has completed its $534 million purchase of 21 apartment properties with 4,013 units The team had completed the first leg of its purchase in September and now has completed the two subsequent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Metropolitan Properties Inc has paid $39 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 96-unit Residence at Joan’s Farm apartment property in Tewksbury, Mass, about 25 miles northwest of Boston The Boston...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Accor SA and Development Ventures Group has disclosed plans to build to 550-room hotel in Orlando, Fla The seven-story property, which will operate under the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, is being planned...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $6055 million of construction financing for Alta 9600, a 296-unit apartment project in Miami Alta Developers recently broke ground on the project, which...
AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $133 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 380-unit Luma at Miramar apartment property in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the complex, which has been renamed Avalon Miramar, from Ansca, a Boynton Beach,...
The Real Deal A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot production studio and office complex in Queens, NY Kaufman Organization of New York was the seller...
Inland Private Capital Corp said that its $127 million sale of the Conifer Creek Apartments in Aurora, Colo, generated a 143 percent total return for investors in the Delaware Statutory Trust that it had structured to own the 480-unit property Grand...
RockStep Capital Corp bought the 839,284-square-foot shopping mall for $2242 million, resolving the last remaining asset in Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2006-3 The liquidation of the CMBS loan resulted in $7155 million of losses,...