A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
The Newton, Mass, REIT has struck a deal to buy Monmouth Real Estate, topping efforts by Starwood Real Estate Income Trust and Equity Commonwealth Blackwells Capital, which owns 43 percent of Monmouth's shares and previously had made an offer to buy...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rental rates at the 2,751 units that UDR Inc owns in San Francisco increased by 28 percent in the third quarter, but remain 186 percent below levels reached before the coronavirus pandemic early last year...
Net effective rents at the 20,800 apartment units that Essex Property Trust owns in Southern California increased by 23 percent in the third quarter They're now 172 percent higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic Rents in Northern...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which owns 101 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City and its suburbs, is entering the multifamily sector The New York REIT has agreed to buy a 90...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc originated 38 loans totaling $47 billion during the third quarter - a quarterly record for the company - taking originations for the last 12 months to $88 billion The mortgage REIT now has a portfolio of 157 loans...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...